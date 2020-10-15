The developer secured the grid-connected solar capacity in a 700 MW auction by state utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited which had a tariff ceiling of INR2.92/kWh ($0.04). The Dholera Solar Park, in Gujarat, is set to eventually have a 5 GW footprint.Tata Power, India's largest non-utility power producer, has been awarded 100 MW of solar generation capacity at the Dholera Solar Park, in Gujarat. The project capacity was awarded by state utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, which will buy the solar power generated under a 25-year power purchase agreement. For the full story, please visit ...

