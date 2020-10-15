CEO Shashank Samant Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2020 Builders Innovators Summit

GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in Digital Product Engineering, today announced that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Shashank Samant, GlobalLogic's President and CEO, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders Innovators Summit. Goldman Sachs selected Mr. Samant as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005274/en/

GlobalLogic's President and CEO Shashank Samant honored at Goldman Sachs' Builders Innovators Summit. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since joining GlobalLogic in 2008, Mr. Samant has transformed the company from a team of bright software engineers working with start-ups, into a global digital product engineering leader, helping Fortune 1000 companies achieve their digital ambitions. In his time as President and CEO of GlobalLogic, the company has experienced explosive growth in size, reach, and revenue-all while developing a strong reputation and a culture that fosters happy clients and engaged employees who are passionate about innovation and client success.

"To be acknowledged by Goldman Sachs is an honor and a humbling experience," commented Mr. Samant. "I have had the privilege to engage with incredibly passionate colleagues and clients who have presented opportunities for me to lead and grow. I couldn't be prouder of what we have accomplished as a team."

Prior to GlobalLogic, Mr. Samant held leadership roles at Citicorp, IBM, and Hewlett Packard (HP). In addition to serving as GlobalLogic's President and CEO, he is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Office Depot as well as TOPIA, a leader in talent mobility technology.

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Shashank as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

