Truvalue Labs Launches New AI-powered Product Suite to Help Investors Analyze Company and Portfolio Alignment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Timely SDG products cover a universe of more than 19,000 firms mined from over 100,000 data sources

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Truvalue Labs, a leading provider of AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, today announced it has launched a suite of SDG data products that capture both positive and negative company performance related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in real time, uncovering both risks and opportunities.

Truvalue Labs SDG Data gives investors a powerful dataset to measure company alignment to the SDGs based on real-world actions and impacts - an industry first, as this is typically measured on the basis of revenue. The dataset covers a universe of over 19,000 public and private companies with history from 2007 to today. A second dataset, Truvalue SDG Spotlight Events uses a proprietary algorithm to surface the most impactful positive and negative events for each sustainable development goal.

"We appreciate the independent perspective on company performance that Truvalue Labs provides through its ESG data," said Faith Ward, Chief Responsible Investment Officer, Brunel Pension Partnership Limited. "We're excited to see Truvalue Labs harnessing its AI acumen to help investors report on real world outcomes for beneficiaries - and doing so through the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

"We're thrilled to introduce this first-of-its-kind product suite built around the Sustainable Development Goals that fills a void in the impact investment space and makes SDG analysis truly actionable," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO and Co-founder of Truvalue Labs. "This new offering showcases the power of our AI Engine which enables us to quickly develop and launch products around new frameworks. Rapid, flexible product development is critical in keeping up with evolving regulations and helping investors to meet their client demands."

The Truvalue SDG datasets will help investors understand how a company's operations, products, or services align with SDG goals, or hinder progress. The data, that is generated by analyzing information from more than 100,000 sources including global and local news, trade publications, government, academic, NGOs and legal publications, empowers investors to:

Analyze company performance on activities related to specific SDG goals

Track a company's SDG impacts over time and in comparison with peers

Identify the most material sustainable development goals for companies, portfolios, industries and sectors with Truvalue Labs' unique dynamic materiality measure.

Go beyond typical revenue-based SDG analysis and evaluate both positive contributions and negative impacts emerging from company actions.

Cut through the noise to uncover key events as they unfold

Today's announcement comes just weeks before Truvalue Labs is set to host their virtual ESG Investing Forum, occurring October 27-29 and featuring keynote speakers from leading global companies. While COVID-19 has upended industry events, this complimentary event for investment professionals is dedicated to exploring the latest ESG trends, groundbreaking research and the key strategies to adapt to a changing world. For more information on the forum, visit: https://truvaluelabs.com/events/esg-investing-forum-2020-virtual

About Truvalue Labs

Truvalue Labs is the first company to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover timely and material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information at scale. The company's mission is to deliver increased transparency to investment professionals by providing data and analytics that go beyond traditional fundamentals. It is backed by investors including Series A round lead Katalyst Ventures, based in San Francisco. The award-winning products, Truvalue Platform, Truvalue Data and Truvalue Cloud, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data at the speed of current events. Visit www.truvaluelabs.com to learn more about the SaaS and API products.

