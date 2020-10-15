The global hand sanitizer market size in India is poised to grow by USD 405.31 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Rising incidences of infectious diseases such as flu, tuberculosis, and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections and pandemic disease outbreaks, such as that of COVID-19 and H1N1 flu, are significantly contributing to the demand for hand sanitizers in India. Moreover, the popularity of hand sanitizers as a measure for preventing the spread of such diseases is impacting the growth of the hand sanitizer market in the country. Furthermore, consumers are also becoming extremely concerned about the widespread transmission of such diseases and are taking adequate preventive measures. The growing adoption of preventive measures and personnel hygiene has increased the use of hand sanitizers among the people in India.

Report Highlights:

The major hand sanitizer market growth in India came from the gel hand sanitizers. The gel-based formulation of these products offers complete coverage, spreading easily on the palms and between fingers, and providing efficient defense against germs. Moreover, the gel-based formulation allows the sanitizer to dry quickly and prevents any sticky feeling on the hand after use.

The hand sanitizer market in India is fragmented. 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this hand sanitizer market in India forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the hand sanitizer market in India 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Demand for Product Customization will be a Key Market Trend

The growing demand for product customization is one of the key hand sanitizer market trends. The customization of hand sanitizers and dispensers that are specially offered for commercial and industrial end-users is an emerging trend in the market. The demand for white labeling of hand sanitizers among end-users has increased. Offices and other commercial end-users are focusing on customized products as well as on enhancing the interior of their establishments. For instance, they engrave their company's name and logo on the products installed on their premises. The extent of personalization or customization varies from assigning company logos to names on the hand sanitizers. The growing preference for customized products coupled with the increasing incidence of infectious diseases will drive hand sanitizer market growth in India during the forecast period.

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand sanitizer market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors in India

