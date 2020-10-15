Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces the Appointment of Bob DeSutter to Its Board of Directors

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SMTI), a provider of wound and skin care products and virtual consult services dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today that Bob DeSutter has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective October 12, 2020.

Ron Nixon, Sanara's Executive Chairman stated, "Bob is a great addition to our Board. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the medtech segment of the healthcare industry, and we believe that he will provide great judgement, insights, and disruptive thinking as we continue to execute on our long-term comprehensive wound and skin care strategy."

Bob DeSutter is a managing director in Piper Sandler healthcare investment banking. He has 27 years of healthcare investment banking experience at Piper Sandler and served as global group head from 2003 to 2018. Over that period, the group became one of the leading and most respected healthcare investment banking practices.

"I have been following Sanara's product cadence and growth for many years and am honored to join the Board and assist the Company in executing its strategy in the advanced wound and skin care markets," said DeSutter.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skin care products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation (AWI). In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skin care for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

