Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food Market Players Targeting Growing Opportunities in MEA - Future Market Insights

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food Market is flourishing owing to improved use in food industry mainly due to inclination towards drinkable food.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The ready to use therapeutic food market players are focusing on growing opportunities in Middle East & Africa.

Manufacturers are planning to launch breakdown formulas and drinkable products and are into a research of minimizing cost. Though demand for ready-to-use therapeutic food is rising, yet there exists limited nutrition supply which is acting as a major restraint in the market.

"With the noticeable expansion of food industry and rising consumption of drinkable food due to rising poverty, there has been a tremendous surge in demand for ready-to-use therapeutic food across the globe. UNICEF is bringing organizations into play to support poor families," says the FMI Analyst.

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food Market - Key Highlights

Ready-to-use therapeutic food market is expected to register a considerable CAGR through 2030 and reach US$ 300 million.

Drinkable segment holds the maximum share in the market and the value is going to rise in future too.

Middle East & Africa remains the largest market for ready-to-use therapeutics globally

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food Market -Driving Factors

The rising consumption of therapeutic food by infants due to their underdeveloped digestive system has surged the demand.

Due to rising malnutrition population, sales for drinkable fluids has increased which is also acting as a driving factor.

A milestone opportunity has been created by UNICEF to support poor families by becoming prime buyer of this food.

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food Market -- Key Restraints

Increased cost of the final product acts as a major restraint.

These ingredients might deliver lesser nutrition, therefore, causing a major productivity loss.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Strict lockdown and social distancing might have reduced the production of ready-to-use therapeutic food but rising cases of unemployment and poverty has only helped the market witness increased production. These products are likely to capture maximum attention due to weakened immunity because of the virus and increased distribution across the world.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Nuflower Foods, GC Rieber Compact AS, Valid Nutrition, InnoFaso, Edesia Inc., Nutrivita Foods, Diva Nutritional Products, Insta Products Ltd., Mana Nutritive Aid Product Inc., Meds & Food for Kids Inc.

Companies take up unique strategies to expand their market and product portfolio to gain profit. Key players are focussing on products which enhances immunity. They are collaborating with government and non-government agencies to maximize distribution too.

More on the report

This report presents an analysis on the basis of segments including type (solid, paste, drinkable), end-use (UNICEF, WFP, NGO etc.) and region (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia and Africa South Asia etc.)

