Donnerstag, 15.10.2020
WKN: A2DJR2 ISIN: SE0009268717 Ticker-Symbol: 7AC 
15.10.20
0,076 Euro
Acarix AB: Acarix changes Certified Advisor to Redeye

Press release

Malmö, Sweden October 15, 2020

Acarix changes Certified Advisor to Redeye

Acarix AB (publ) announces today that the company has entered into an agreement with Redeye AB regarding the position as Certified Adviser. Redeye AB will take over as Certified Adviser on October 19, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Lindholm, CFO, E-mail: christian.lindholm@acarix.com, Phone: +46 705 118333

This press release has been made public through the agency of the contact person set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire, at the publication of this press release.

About Acarix:
Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Attachment

  • Acarix_changes_CA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df99dc72-30a9-4356-81e5-54d4b46bd8d2)
