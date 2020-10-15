F.H Cann & Associates: F.H. Cann & Associates (FHC) Launches their Updated and Redesigned Website

The Recently Updated Site is Now More User-Friendly than Ever

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / F.H. Cann & Associates (FHC) is pleased to announce the launch of their redesigned website.

To check out the recently updated website and learn more about the services that FHC offers, please visit https://www.fhcann.com/.

As Jim Crone, FHC's EVP of Sales and Marketing noted, the entire team has worked hard to create and roll out a new design, layout, and presentation for visitors to the site. Thanks to the recent redesign, the website is now even easier to navigate while providing users with more detailed information about the company.

For example, the main page features sections on the history of FHC, as well as the innovative, customer-centric approaches that they use and their effective solutions and strategies.

Visitors to the site can also read about how the team at FHC is focused on each and every one of their customers and clients, offering them holistic solutions and strategies that support contact center, loan servicing, accounts receivable management, and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions.

"In the last 2 decades, we've become a leader in our industry. We work hard every day to be transparent and accountable to our internal team, external audiences, and the communities we serve," Jim noted, adding that FHC also goes above and beyond industry standards in relation to their compliance and quality control.

"Successful outcomes are what drive our highly trained and motivated employees. Every team member from our customer service representatives to our CEO understands that we are here to serve the needs of our clients and their customers while adhering to our core values of focused, holistic, customer care."

About FHC

Established in 1999, FHC has been a national leader in providing clients with contact center, financial recovery, loan servicing, and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions for over two decades. As an industry leader, they provide contact center and financial recovery solutions to support the higher education, government, financial service, healthcare, telecommunications, and utility industries. More information can be found on their official website at https://www.fhcann.com.

