The flexible pipes market for oil and gas is poised to grow by USD 123.54 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the flexible pipes market for oil and gas provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising investment in upstream oil and gas activity.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The flexible pipes market for oil and gas analysis includes the type segment, application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growing acceptance of engineering-grade flexible materials as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible pipes market for oil and gas growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas Covers the following areas:
- Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas Sizing
- Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas Forecast
- Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas Industry Analysis
