GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data CEO, Alain Ghiai, Interviewed on ProactiveInvestors.com About América Móvil Partnership Deal

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to report that its CEO, Alain Ghiai, was featured in an interview conducted by Christine Corado on ProactiveInvestors.com. The interview covered the latest deal GlobeX Data signed with América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), and its Mexico mobile operator Telcel.

GlobeX Data CEO, Alain Ghiai, tells Proactive the cybersecurity and Internet privacy specialist has unveiled a landmark deal which will see Mexico's largest mobile telecoms operator Telcel integrate the company's encrypted messaging solution into its offering.

Ghiai says GlobeX Data's SekurMessenger will be available for immediate sale in Mexico with full integration expected to be complete in November this year. Telcel is the mobile division of América Móvil, which is the seventh-largest telecom operator in the world with over 277 million mobile subscribers in over 20 countries.

The Interview article and video can be viewed by click this link: GlobeX Data Interview on America Movil Partnership

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications corporation headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. It is the seventh largest mobile network operator in terms of equity subscribers and one of the largest corporations in the world. América Móvil is a Forbes Global 2000 company. As of Q1, 2019, América Móvil had 277.4 million wireless subscribers, and 84.3 million fixed revenue generating units ("RGUs", consisting of fixed voice, fixed data and PayTV units). The company's world headquarters are located in Mexico City, Mexico. Its Mexican subsidiary Telcel is the largest mobile operator in that country, commanding a market share in excess of 70%. The company operates under its Claro subsidiaries in many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, these include Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Ecuador. In Brazil it also operates Claro and other subsidiary Embratel. It owns 14,86% of KPN in the Netherlands and has done a bid on 100% of the shares. The group has also fully consolidated the Telekom Austria Group into its financial reporting, owning 59.7% of its shares and using the Austrian operator to expand América Móvil's European network. The Company has its shares listed on the NYSE under ticker AMX.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

