FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company") (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank") (collectively, "FineMark"), today announced third quarter 2020 net income of $5.7 million (or $0.63 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $4.5 million (or $0.50 per diluted share) reported for the third quarter of 2019.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FineMark achieved record quarterly net income for the third quarter, up 27% versus the third quarter of 2019 and up 44% year-to-date versus 2019. This increase has been driven largely by loan growth of 23% and assets under management and administration growth of 11% over the past 12 months.

As of September 30, 2020, total assets stand at $2.6 billion compared to $2.1 billion a year earlier. Quarterly pre-tax operating income increased to $7.4 million (a 23% increase over the third quarter of 2019). These achievements are particularly noteworthy given the low interest rate environment and uncertain economic climate.

Highlights of third quarter 2020 performance on a year-over-year basis include:

Record earnings resulting in Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.90% (up from 0.89%); Return on Risk-Weighted Assets (RORWA) of 1.54% (up from 1.45%); and Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 11.35% (up from 10.47%).

A cost of funds decline of 88 basis points (to 0.67%).

Trust and investment fees increased 7% to $5.3 million, representing 24% of total revenue.

Assets under management and administration increased 11% to $4.6 billion (This includes both new clients and existing clients expanding their relationships).

Loans net of allowance increased by over $330 million (or 23%) to $1.8 billion.

Deposits increased 24% to $2.0 billion.

Net interest income increased 34% to $15.2 million.

Please refer to below abbreviated financial statements.

COVID-19: ONGOING IMPACT AND OUR RESPONSE

Despite the many challenges the current pandemic has created, FineMark has maintained its focus on safety while delivering exceptional service to our clients, resulting in strong financial performance for our shareholders. Our ability to grow while also generating record earnings during this difficult period is clearly due to the quality and dedication of our people and their commitment to our client service-driven approach.

Operations and Safety: Most of our associates have returned to the office and continue to provide service at the highest level by holding productive meetings through the use of videoconferencing technology and by offering drive-through service and in-person meetings by appointment. We also have begun to open some of our lobbies for teller transactions.

Loan Forbearance: The credit quality of our loan portfolio remains strong despite the challenges and hardships faced by many of our clients and the broader economy. As of June 30, 2020, we granted 90-day forbearance on 184 loans totaling $131 million. As of September 30, 2020, only six of those loans (totaling $6.1 million) remain in forbearance; we do not expect any losses from those relationships. These results are a testament to our prudent, relationship-driven approach to lending.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): As of September 30, 2020, we've processed more than 500 PPP loans. In the third quarter, based on the current rules issued from Congress and frequent updates provided by the SBA, we began the process of helping borrowers apply for loan forgiveness. In alignment with our values, we're pleased to be able to help many businesses in our communities successfully obtain loans through this program.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its ultra-low target for short-term interest rates for the next two to three years and we continue to seek funding cost reduction opportunities to offset that downward pressure on interest income. Net interest income for the third quarter increased 34% year-over-year to $15.2 million; on a year-to-date basis, net interest income rose 26% versus 2019. This growth reflects our success in reducing our cost of funds while growing our deposit base.

Our average cost of funds declined to 0.67% this quarter versus 0.77% in the previous quarter; this decline of 10 basis points is largely due to the low interest rate environment. Yield on earning assets, however, decreased on an absolute basis, falling from 3.32% to 3.13% during the third quarter. As a result, net interest margin decreased from 2.58% to 2.50% during the quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 51% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, including funding for PPP loans deposited in non-interest-bearing accounts; this represented a large change from a fairly small base.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Our overall growth continues to be bolstered by our expanding trust and investment business, as measured by assets under management and administration. As of September 30, 2020, FineMark had a total of $4.6 billion in assets under management and administration, up 11% on a year-over-year basis. During the third quarter of 2020, we added over $73 million of client assets; these inflows came from both new and existing clients, representing our ability to build new relationships and expand current ones.

A continued recovery in the U.S. equity market in the third quarter also contributed to our growth in trust assets. Net appreciation and income from investments increased clients' assets by $166 million in the third quarter. Trust fees for the third quarter totaled $5.3 million, an increase of 7% on a year-over-year basis and up 12% year-to-date versus 2019.

FineMark realized net gains of $1.1 million from the sale of debt securities in the third quarter. Security sales were conducted primarily to maintain FineMark's balance sheet in line with policy levels.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

As FineMark's loan portfolio, deposit base and trust business continue to grow, certain expenses may increase as needed to maintain the bank's high levels of client service. Non-interest expenses in the third quarter totaled $14.1 million, a 19% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019. The higher expense is mainly due to our hiring of new associates at a rate that is in line with FineMark's steady expansion. As always, our focus is on maintaining the level of client service that meets our high standards.

CREDIT QUALITY

The overall credit quality of the bank's loan portfolio remained strong during the third quarter, improving over the second quarter and year-over-year with low levels of classified loans relative to capital and total assets. As of September 30, 2020, classified loans-loans that may potentially default-totaled $2.35 million (or just 0.93% of total capital and reserves). This level compares very favorably to the industry average of 14.44%; management believes the probability of any losses associated with these loans to be very low. Total non-performing loans declined 7% year-over-year to $1.1 million and now represent just 0.06% of total loans.

The allowance for loan losses at the end of the third quarter was $20.2 million, up 3% versus the second quarter and up 31% year-over-year. This increase reflects loan portfolio growth and includes $2.5 million added in the first half of 2020 as a special COVID-related provision, which is in line with industry practice. Approximately $630,000 of loan loss allowances were added in the third quarter, an amount that is in line with FineMark's typical levels. The loan loss allowance represents 1.12% of total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2020, is unchanged from the second quarter and up from 1.05% a year earlier.

Management believes that this level of reserve is sufficient to support the risks in the bank's loan portfolio. The residential real estate market, which represents the majority of our loan portfolio, has not yet shown a negative impact due to the pandemic. In addition, only 15% of the portfolio is represented by commercial loans, with no concentration in sectors particularly affected by the pandemic. (It is worth noting that our percentage of commercial loans was just 10% a year ago; the increase to the current 15% has been driven primarily by PPP loans.)

FineMark's management team is pleased with the credit quality of the bank's loan portfolio and will continue to monitor economic conditions closely to determine whether additional provisions should be made. We believe our commitment to knowing our clients' individual situations-and working proactively with them to deliver creative solutions-continues to serve our shareholders well.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

All of the Bank's capital ratios continue to be in excess of regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. As of September 30, 2020, the bank's tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.19%. FineMark's tier 1 leverage ratio was 7.71% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.57%.

HEADQUARTERS CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Construction of our new office building in Fort Myers, Florida, is on schedule. The building will support the bank's growth and serve as the home base for our expanding team. We continue to work closely with the building contractor to ensure that workers' safety is prioritized and have been assured that all appropriate job-site safety measures have been implemented. We expect our relocation to begin in mid-November and plan to open with just under 100 associates onsite before the end of the year.

CLOSING REMARKS

As we continue to work together during a year filled with unprecedented challenges, we appreciate your loyalty, trust and faith in us. We're also deeply grateful for the dedication exhibited by our associates each day. Their constancy, positive attitudes, and desire to serve inspire us all. Our people have been nothing short of extraordinary in their commitment to the bank, to our clients, and to our communities.

Our ability to achieve the financial success reported here is no secret-it's the result of our relationship-based approach, which is dedicated to providing creative, convenient solutions that meet our clients' needs. We believe that our commitment to driving diversified growth through both our lending and asset management businesses will serve our shareholders well across all phases of the market cycle, particularly in these times of heightened uncertainty.

We thank our shareholders, our associates, and our clients for their continued support.

Kind regards,

Joseph R. Catti

President & CEO

Background

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending services, trust and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include: weakness in national, regional or international economic conditions or conditions affecting the banking or financial services industries or financial capital markets; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of assets under administration; changes in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectability, default and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; occurrences of cyber-attacks, hacking and identity theft; natural disasters; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there might be other factors that could cause these differences.

These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

At September 30, Assets 2020 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 81,070 137,879 Debt securities available for sale 553,035 385,721 Debt securities held to maturity 65,981 28,071 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,209 in 2020 and $15,404 in 2019 1,789,905 1,458,700 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,008 13,764 Federal Reserve Bank stock 4,397 3,884 Premises and equipment, net 37,607 24,031 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,012 7,133 Accrued interest receivable 7,690 6,151 Deferred tax asset 33 2,006 Bank-owned life insurance 34,753 33,900 Other assets 7,298 6,559 Total assets $ 2,606,789 2,107,799 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 307,432 203,313 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 1,591,812 1,302,620 Time deposits 79,678 91,086 Total deposits 1,978,922 1,597,019 Official checks 4,452 3,508 Other borrowings 14,920 2,499 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 354,334 284,581 Operating lease liabilities 8,198 7,378 Subordinated debt 29,622 29,574 Other liabilities 10,714 7,817 Total liabilities 2,401,162 1,932,376 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,936,616 and 8,854,557 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019 89 89 Additional paid-in capital 122,266 120,732 Retained earnings 73,834 53,842 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,438 760 Total shareholders' equity 205,627 175,423 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,606,789 2,107,799 Book Value per Share 23.01 19.81

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

Three Months Nine Months Periods ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans $ 16,004 15,647 $ 47,413 45,752 Debt securities 2,817 2,215 8,713 6,673 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 159 171 532 433 Other 110 459 704 628 Total interest income 19,090 18,492 57,362 53,486 Interest expense: Deposits 1,226 4,721 6,927 13,572 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,207 1,961 6,215 4,638 Subordinated debt 452 452 1,358 1,358 Total interest expense 3,885 7,134 14,500 19,568 Net interest income 15,205 11,358 42,862 33,918 Provision for loan losses 630 233 4,376 1,059 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,575 11,125 38,486 32,859 Noninterest income: Trust fees 5,337 4,968 15,289 13,591 Income from bank-owned life insurance 213 224 635 667 Income from solar farms 86 97 241 262 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale 1,066 833 5,128 1,327 Gain on extinguishment of debt - 271 - 271 Other fees and service charges 222 319 624 850 Total noninterest income 6,924 6,712 21,917 16,968 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 8,313 7,284 23,737 21,504 Occupancy 1,597 1,410 4,515 4,292 Information systems 1,310 1,062 3,831 3,263 Professional fees 329 333 1,048 1,011 Marketing and business development 454 509 1,214 1,442 Regulatory assessments 385 82 1,002 680 Other 1,681 1,127 4,562 3,209 Total noninterest expense 14,069 11,807 39,909 35,401 Earnings before income taxes 7,430 6,030 20,494 14,426 Income taxes 1,694 1,505 4,824 3,540 Net earnings $ 5,736 4,525 $ 15,670 10,886 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 8,824 8,872 8,920 8,855 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 9,104 9,049 9,052 9,036 Per share information: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.65 0.51 $ 1.76 1.23 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.63 0.50 $ 1.73 1.20

FineMark Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Third Quarter 2020

Unaudited

Year to Date $ in thousands except for share data 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 3rd Qtr 2019 2020 2019 $ Earnings Net Interest Income $ 15,205 $ 15,032 $ 12,625 $ 12,125 $ 11,358 $ 42,862 $ 33,918 Provision for loan loss $ 630 $ 2,563 $ 1,183 $ 429 $ 233 $ 4,376 $ 1,059 Non-interest Income $ 5,858 $ 5,341 $ 5,590 $ 5,629 $ 5,608 $ 16,789 $ 15,370 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale $ 1,066 $ 1,371 $ 2,691 $ 233 $ 833 $ 5,128 $ 1,327 Debt extinguishment gains $ - $ - $ - $ 413 $ 271 $ - $ 271 Non-interest Expense $ 14,069 $ 12,814 $ 13,026 $ 12,489 $ 11,807 $ 39,909 $ 35,401 Earnings before income taxes $ 7,430 $ 6,368 $ 6,696 $ 5,483 $ 6,030 $ 20,494 $ 14,426 Taxes $ 1,694 $ 1,520 $ 1,610 $ 1,163 $ 1,505 $ 4,824 $ 3,540 Net Income $ 5,736 $ 4,847 $ 5,087 $ 4,321 $ 4,525 $ 15,670 $ 10,886 Basic earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 1.76 $ 1.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 1.73 $ 1.20 Performance Ratios Return on average assets* 0.90 % 0.80 % 0.92 % 0.82 % 0.89 % 0.87 % 0.74 % Return on Risk Weighted assets* 1.54 % 1.34 % 1.46 % 1.32 % 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.18 % Return on average equity* 11.35 % 10.16 % 11.11 % 9.72 % 10.47 % 10.88 % 8.71 % Yield on earning assets* 3.13 % 3.32 % 3.59 % 3.74 % 3.81 % 3.33 % 3.84 % Cost of funds* 0.67 % 0.77 % 1.26 % 1.40 % 1.55 % 0.88 % 1.48 % Net Interest Margin* 2.50 % 2.58 % 2.39 % 2.41 % 2.34 % 2.49 % 2.44 % Efficiency ratio 63.58 % 58.92 % 62.31 % 67.87 % 65.35 % 61.61 % 69.57 % Capital Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.71 % 7.89 % 8.35 % 8.51 % 8.59 % 7.71 % 8.59 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio 13.20 % 13.15 % 14.10 % 13.70 % 14.00 % 13.20 % 14.00 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.20 % 13.15 % 14.10 % 13.70 % 14.00 % 13.20 % 14.00 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.57 % 16.56 % 17.67 % 17.18 % 17.61 % 16.57 % 17.61 % Book value per share $ 23.01 $ 22.08 $ 20.74 $ 20.15 $ 19.81 $ 23.01 $ 19.81 Tangible book value per share $ 23.01 $ 22.08 $ 20.74 $ 20.15 $ 19.81 $ 23.01 $ 19.81 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3 $ 9 $ (7 ) $ (10 ) $ (5 ) $ 5 $ 121 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses $ 20,209 $ 19,582 $ 17,028 $ 15,838 $ 15,404 $ 20,209 $ 15,404 Allowance to total loans 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.12 % 1.05 % Nonperforming loans $ 1,098 $ 1,560 $ 1,184 $ 1,798 $ 1,183 $ 1,098 $ 1,183 Other real estate owned $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.06 % Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans) 1-4 Family 53.3 % 52.8 % 55.9 % 57.3 % 56.0 % 53.3 % 56.0 % Commercial Loans 14.9 % 15.3 % 10.9 % 10.0 % 9.7 % 14.9 % 9.7 % Commercial Real Estate 19.4 % 19.9 % 21.0 % 20.9 % 20.9 % 19.4 % 20.9 % Construction Loans 6.8 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 6.1 % 7.6 % 6.8 % 7.6 % Other Loans 5.5 % 5.3 % 5.6 % 5.7 % 5.9 % 5.5 % 5.9 % End of Period Balances Assets $ 2,606,789 $ 2,520,831 $ 2,464,677 $ 2,168,983 $ 2,107,799 $ 2,606,789 $ 2,107,799 Debt securities $ 619,016 $ 618,569 $ 577,917 $ 505,170 $ 413,792 $ 619,016 $ 413,792 Loans, net of allowance $ 1,789,905 $ 1,727,853 $ 1,584,767 $ 1,512,466 $ 1,458,700 $ 1,789,905 $ 1,458,700 Deposits $ 1,978,922 $ 1,919,966 $ 1,824,174 $ 1,670,419 $ 1,597,019 $ 1,978,922 $ 1,597,019 Other borrowings $ 14,920 $ 9,121 $ 112,527 $ 2,390 $ 2,499 $ 14,920 $ 2,499 Subordinated Debt $ 29,622 $ 29,610 $ 29,598 $ 29,586 $ 29,574 $ 29,622 $ 29,574 FHLB Advances $ 354,334 $ 314,396 $ 294,458 $ 264,520 $ 284,581 $ 354,334 $ 284,581 Shareholders Equity $ 205,627 $ 197,174 $ 185,119 $ 178,453 $ 175,423 $ 205,627 $ 175,423 Trust and Investment Fee Income $ 5,337 $ 4,897 $ 5,055 $ 5,023 $ 4,968 $ 15,289 $ 13,591 Assets Under Administration Balance at beginning of period $ 4,382,810 $ 3,932,309 $ 4,472,585 $ 4,175,715 $ 3,930,319 $ 4,472,585 $ 3,391,455 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income $ 166,182 $ 389,677 $ (706,530 ) $ 180,466 $ 71,545 $ (150,671 ) $ 354,772 Net client asset flows $ 73,472 $ 60,824 $ 166,253 $ 116,404 $ 173,852 $ 300,549 $ 429,488 Balance at end of period $ 4,622,464 $ 4,382,810 $ 3,932,309 $ 4,472,585 $ 4,175,715 $ 4,622,464 $ 4,175,715 Percentage of AUA that are managed 90 % 89 % 88 % 88 % 89 % 90 % 89 % Stock Valuation Closing Market Price (OTCQX) $ 19.85 $ 21.60 $ 21.00 $ 25.10 $ 25.10 $ 19.85 $ 25.10 Multiple of Tangible Book Value 0.86 0.98 1.01 1.20 1.30 0.86 1.27 *annualized

