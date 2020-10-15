Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020

PR Newswire
15.10.2020 | 17:16
Wise Kracks Sports Betting Podcast Announces New Co-Host to Join Bill Krackomberger

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network Jon Orlando, popular podcast star of the Podcast Junkeez Network, joins Wise Kracks Podcast with substantial energy behind him.

The duo will be tackling subjects important to sports bettors such as, bankroll management, actionable strategies for those interested in getting started in sports betting, and for those who have been betting for years.

To say I'm excited about this would be an understatement! I'm proud to announce I'm the new co-host of Wise Kracks with Bill Krackomberger on WSN.com. We're kicking off season two with an NFL Hall of Fame QB! Jon Orlando, WSN Wise Kracks co-host.

Sports betting in the USA is on the rise with more states legalizing the activity every year making the content brought by Bill and Jon increasingly relevant to those who previously could not partake of sports betting. The new season will last for twelve episodes and is filmed out of Nevada.

CONTACT:

Gustave Seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/wsn---world-sports-network/r/wise-kracks-sports-betting-podcast-announces-new-co-host-to-join-bill-krackomberger,c3216988

