Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of more than $800,000 to a whistleblower whose information caused the staff to open an investigation that led to two successful SEC enforcement actions.

"The whistleblower provided the Commission with a detailed analysis that alerted staff to the underlying securities violations," said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower. "Today's award again demonstrates the Commission's commitment to awarding individuals who provide high-quality independent analysis that leads to successful enforcement actions."

The SEC has awarded over $562 million to 107 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower's identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.