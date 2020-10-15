AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Credendo Single Risk Insurance AG (Credendo Single Risk) (Austria), which is a subsidiary of Credendo Export Credit Agency, a holding company of a group of trade credit and political risk insurance companies (Credendo group).

These Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the recent announcement that the Credendo group intends to merge Credendo Single Risk into its sister company, Credendo Excess Surety. The merger is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2021 with a retroactive effect per year-end 2020 and is subject to regulatory approval. The combined entity will be renamed Credendo Guarantees Speciality Risks.

The ratings are expected to remain under review pending completion of the transaction, at which point Credendo Single Risk will cease to exist. AM Best will continue to hold discussions with the company about the expected risk-adjusted capitalisation, prospective performance and business plans of the combined entity.

