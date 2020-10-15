Strattner Financial Group: Strattner's CEO Considers Moving US Head Quarter After Being Denied a Visitor Visa for the USA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Strattners (OTC PINK:SCNG) informs that its CEO, Dr. Timo Bernd Strattner has been denied a visitor visa by the US Embassy to enter the US with his family and takes this opportunity to remodel the Company's staffing and location strategy.

Timo Strattner said in a statement: "We have a responsibility towards our shareholders, partners, associates, contractors our staff, their families and stakeholders. Having been deemed ineligible to enter the United States on a business visitor basis strengthened my vision for Strattners and we couldn't be more excited about our growth plans. We have great relationships with Companies in the USA and are grateful for their strong support. However, we also have great relationships with Companies in other countries and we are manning a diverse set of value models to provide growth opportunities for our employees as well as trying to capitalize on location based business opportunities even though we are currently working mostly virtual.

Our workforce is truly global and we encourage diversity. We have implemented efficient workplaces and are thrilled about our ability to connect our employees and contractors from across the globe on our online portal whilst utilizing our VoiP technology to seamlessly collaborate remotely. We have many choices as to the location of our head office and we are considering altering our head office strategy to include a new location outside the USA to manage growth. We feel strongly about our expansion of our New York presence whilst adding local jobs an additional physical office location will grow synergistically.

Strattner Group Corp. also known as Strattners is a publicly traded small-cap conglomerate and parent company of the Strattner portfolio of brands and subsidiaries.

