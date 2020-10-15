Regulatory News:

With highly specialised software engineers, a diversified customer portfolio and local autonomy, Data Respons, a pure play digital leader officially acquired by AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) last March 2020, is exporting its operating model to France and setting up offices in Paris. The integration of Data Respons into the AKKA portfolio is now entering a new phase as Data Respons opens an office in Paris that can offer cutting edge digital expertise to AKKA's customer base and the French market. Data Respons France will function as an independent daughter company within the Data Respons structure. Guillaume Wolf has been appointed CEO of Data Respons France.

"By relying on the agile structure and digital prowess of Data Respons, we can support AKKA's customers in creating new services around their products, processes and business models. Furthermore, by setting up Data Respons in France, we are ensuring close cooperation between our business units and the digital experts Data Respons represents, accelerating its integration and the diversification of our Group. This move will be yet another short and long-term return on the Data Respons investment", says Mauro Ricci, CEO of AKKA Technologies

The French market: an opportunity not to be missed

According to McKinsey, French businesses could gain billions of euros in additional revenue by expanding the country's digital economy to fulfil its full potential. Further, McKinsey states that French companies that have undergone thorough digital transformations may unlock revenue gains of up to 40%, while companies that do not quickly digitally integrate could lose up to 20% of revenue to competitors.

"I like to say that we are enabling a digital future, meaning that through our specialists we can support traditional industries with the transition from traditional to intelligent products, services and business models. It is about doing more with less and to get that necessary competitive advantage in today's turbo charged world. We have developed a successful operating formula over the years in Data Respons and we believe that our expertise within industrial digitalisation will provide many solutions to the clients in France", adds Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons and Northern Europe

"It is a huge privilege to be responsible for launching Data Respons in France. Building on the amazing track record and market position of Data Respons enables us to get a running start on an exciting project. My focus for the coming months is to gather a high performing team than can use the Data Respons culture and competence to build a new set of opportunities in the French market", concludes Guillaume Wolf, CEO of Data Respons France

About Data Respons

Data Respons is a pure-play digital leader with an in-depth expertise in software development, R&D services, advanced embedded systems and IoT solutions. The number of blue-chip customers is increasing, and Data Respons expects this trend to continue going forward. The trends of increased automation, digitalisation and 'everything connected' (IoT) fit well with both the Data Respons' business units and competence map. The company can develop everything, from the sensor level to the mobile app, making it an ideal partner for its customers in their digital transition.

The company has a highly diversified customer portfolio in industries such as the Mobility sector, Telecom Media, MedTech, Security, Space Defence, Energy Maritime, Finance Public and Industrial Automation.

Data Respons is headquartered in Oslo (Norway) and has a strong portfolio of clients in the Nordic region and in Germany, supported by 1,400 software digital specialists. Data Respons has achieved an 17% annual growth over the last 20 years.

About AKKA Technologies

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

