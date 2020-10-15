Adnan Zai Named Strategic Advisor at Berkeley Capital

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Cleveland-based private equity firm Berkeley Capital has appointed Adnan Zai to advisor of strategic partnerships. Reporting directly to Managing Director Michael Wager, Zai will concentrate on business development and strategic partnerships for U.S. real estate investment.

Since joining Berkeley, Zai has secured partnerships with major firms in the national and international real estate investment world including City Club Apartments, GRIP Investments, Anchor Cleveland and Equicor Hotel Group. "Adnan Zai has become a key contributor to Berkeley's mission and growth," Wager said. "He is a highly skilled advisor with exceptional relationships of strategic partnerships, and I am confident that he will continue to build Berkeley's alliances and brand."

Instrumental in putting together several marquee real estate developments in the Cleveland area, Adnan Zai has vast experience in real estate development and investment--particularly in deal structuring and relationship building.

Zai's successes include founding and selling two private equity funds--one focused on real estate and the other on biomedical cross-border intellectual property investments in Asia. With offices in Cleveland, London, New Delhi and Beijing, both ventures had a strong emphasis on international investors while also cultivating a considerable domestic investor base.

"Berkeley has positioned itself as a high-quality, boutique PE firm in the real estate investment space," Zai said. "Utilizing my experience in international finance, I am excited to contribute to Berkeley's growth." Learn more about Adnan Zai at his blog or follow him on LinkedIn.

About Berkeley Capital

Berkeley Capital is a boutique real estate private equity firm dedicated to creating new investment opportunities for international sources of capital and focusing on providing clients access to alternative investment strategies relevant in today's economic climate. Its experienced team and flexible approach maximize investor returns and produce results that support clients' long-term goals of wealth preservation and financial growth. Additional information is available at www.berkeley-capital.com.

