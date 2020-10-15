Increasing Safety for Correctional Officers and Incarcerated Individuals - How GTL Fusion Services Are Preventing Crimes Inside Facilities

Investigators can discover calculated attacks before they are carried out by monitoring communications, transactions, and more

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that it is recognizing National Crime Prevention Month. Started in 1984 by the National Crime Prevention Council, October is the month that government agencies, civic groups, schools, businesses, and more work to educate the public, provide resources, and spread the word about crime prevention and personal safety.

GTL Fusion Services provide the capability to improve safety and security for everyone inside correctional facilities by collecting, analyzing, and comparing telephone calls, visitor information, accounting information, and other data points. GTL intelligence analysts help make sense of this information-combing through the data and making discoveries involving illicit activity, such as inappropriate relationships or plans to bring contraband into the facility.

But one thing that analysts can discover is a priority beyond all others and that is planned violence inside a facility's walls. It does not matter if these attacks are directed toward facility staff or incarcerated individuals--the safety of everyone inside a correctional facility is of utmost importance. Whenever the potential for violence is discovered, GTL immediately informs the facility.

"The analysis of documented metadata and communication can provide a wealth of information about what is happening within a correctional facility--things that others viewing from a different vantage point cannot see," said Mitch Volkart, GTL Vice President, Intelligence Solutions. "In one instance, an analyst developed intelligence related to several offenders planning assaults on facility staff. This was immediately reported, and security-related action was taken. Instances like this aren't uncommon, which is why we work tirelessly to ensure that GTL Fusion Services are intuitive and easy to use. This way, investigators and analysts can work quickly to find the common thread between data points and stop attacks before someone gets hurt."

In another instance, a GTL analyst developed intelligence which revealed a planned assault on another incarcerated individual. After generating a tactical intelligence report and providing the information to the facility, security procedures were increased, and the targeted individual was safely secured.

"While our intelligence tools are paramount to successfully sorting through all the disparate data, our intelligence analysts are equally important to GTL Fusion Services," concluded Mr. Volkart. "They are invaluable for finding the common thread between data points, ensuring safety and security both inside and outside of facilities."

