eCampusOntario: Media Advisory - Invitation: You're Invited To Ontario's Top Event About Higher Education, Technology And Online Learning

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / eCampusOntario invites you to their annual Technology + Education Seminar + Showcase (TESS) 2020, being held virtually from October 20-22.

With a theme of "humanizing learning," this event answers questions about how technology, interactivity, and empathy can be used to humanize online learning experiences for the postsecondary sector, something more critical than ever in light of COVID-19.

Expect to see presentations from staff and faculty across Ontario's colleges and universities detailing their own experiences, as well as conversations with industry leaders, such as University of British Columbia President & Vice Chancellor Santa J. Ono, coach and cultural transformation expert, Dr. Ivan Joseph, author, faculty member and HumanizeOL advocate, Michelle Pacansky-Brock, eCampusOntario CEO Dr. Robert Luke, and more.

For tickets, visit: https://tess.ecampusontario.ca/home. Promo code: MEDIA2020TESS

Who:

Keynotes

Dr. Santa J. Ono, President & Vice Chancellor, University of British Columbia

Amira Dhalla, Digital rights, Education, Privacy, and Equity Advocate

Fireside Guests

Dr. Ivan Joseph, VP Student Affairs, Wilfrid Laurier University

Mary Burgess, Executive Director, BCcampus

Dr. Robert Luke, Chief Executive Officer, eCampusOntario

Dr. Michelle Pacansky-Brock, Leader in the HumanizeOL movement, author of Best Practices for Teaching with Emerging Technologies, Faculty, Foothill DeAnza Community College District

What: Technology + Education Seminar + Showcase (TESS) 2020

When: October 20-22, 2020

Where: Event will be held online. Visit: https://tess.ecampusontario.ca/

Media Contact: Lana Hall: lhall@ecampusontario.ca

Founded in 2015, eCampusOntario is funded by the provincial government to promote innovation in digital learning for postsecondary education in Ontario on behalf of Ontario's publicly-assisted colleges and universities.

SOURCE: eCampusOntario

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610671/Media-Advisory--Invitation-Youre-Invited-To-Ontarios-Top-Event-About-Higher-Education-Technology-And-Online-Learning