According to the report, the Global Nutricosmetics Market accounted for $6,055.22 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $10,799.36 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing geriatric population, rising trend of healthy ageing, and growing consumer awareness about the correlation between nutrition and beauty. However, ambiguity regarding the efficacy of nutricosmetics is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Nutricosmetics are the products which have a combination of nutrition and cosmetics that aid in rejuvenation and protection. These are designed to deliver beauty and healthy ageing benefits with special emphasis on skin, hair, and nails.

By ingredient, the collagen peptides segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing knowledge of consumers about their functionalities like anti-ageing. Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing publicity of nutricosmetic products through various advertisements.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

E.l.Du Pont de Nemours

Cargill Incorporated

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle SA

L'Oreal SA

Royal DSM N.V.

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited

Herbalife International Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Compendium GmbH

LycoRed Ltd.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

General Nutrition Centers Inc.

Biohealth International GmbH

Unipharm Inc.

Functionalab

Robis S.L.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Frutels LLC

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19

4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Ingredient

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Carotenoids

5.3 Omega 3 Fatty Acids

5.4 Vitamins

5.5 Collagen Peptides

5.6 Antioxidants

5.7 Fish Oils

5.8 Turmeric

5.9 Polypodium Leucomotos

5.10 Polyphenolics

5.11 Plant-Based Ceramides

5.12 Glutathione

5.13 Coenzymes Q10

5.14 Flavonoids

5.15 Biotin

5.16 Amino Acid

5.17 Beta Carotene

6 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Intake Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid (Drinks)

6.2.1 Tonics

6.2.2 Shots

6.3 Solid

6.3.1 Gummy Bears

6.3.2 Powders

6.3.3 Capsules Tablets/Pills

6.3.4 Softgels

6.3.5 Candies

7 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Beauty Beverages/Drinks

7.3 Supplements

7.3.1 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

7.3.2 Traditional and Herbal Supplements

7.3.3 Sports Nutritional Supplements

8 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Supermarkets Hypermarkets

8.3 Drug Stores/Pharmacies

8.4 Health and Beauty Stores

8.5 Specialty Stores

8.6 Modern Trade

8.7 Online Retailers

8.8 Wholesalers/ Distributors

8.9 Convenience Stores

9 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Personal Care

9.2.1 Hair Care

9.2.2 Nailcare

9.2.3 Skin Care

9.2.3.1 Anti Acne/Pimple

9.2.3.2 Sun Care

9.2.3.3 Radiance and Glow

9.2.3.4 Anti-Ageing

9.3 Health Care

9.3.1 Heart Health

9.3.2 Oral Care

9.3.3 Weight Management

9.3.4 Digestive Health

9.4 Multifunctional

10 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Proteins

10.3 Minerals

10.4 Lycopene

10.5 Enzymes

10.6 Botanical Leaves

11 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East Africa

12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions Mergers

12.3 New Product Launches

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling

