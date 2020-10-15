Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, October 15
Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021
(The "Company")
15 October 2020
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Steve Bates, non-executive Chairman, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of JPMorgan Elect PLC with effect from 15 October 2020.
Enquiries:
Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001