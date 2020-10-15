Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020
15.10.2020
Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Declaration

Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, October 15


Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021

(The "Company")

15 October 2020

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Steve Bates, non-executive Chairman, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of JPMorgan Elect PLC with effect from 15 October 2020.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

