Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Declaration



Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021

(The "Company")

15 October 2020

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Steve Bates, non-executive Chairman, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of JPMorgan Elect PLC with effect from 15 October 2020.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001