Oasis Becomes G-Cloud 12 Framework Supplier for Cloud Services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis has been successful in its application to the G-Cloud 12 Framework, a digital marketplace of cloud services suppliers curated for the UK public sector including all government and agency legal departments.

The G-Cloud 12 Framework provides a straightforward and compliant way for government organisations to purchase cloud-based services, such as application hosting, software, and support, through an accredited portal. Suppliers accepted to the framework are required to meet stringent government security standards, abide by terms and conditions that ease the procurement process, and provide value to buyers through:

Removal of long-term contracts

Reduced cost of ownership

Transparent pricing

Access to the latest cloud technology

Expedited, 6-step procurement process

By creating a marketplace of quality suppliers of all sizes who work in agile ways, the G-Cloud has made it clearer, simpler, and faster for the whole of the public sector to buy cloud products and services.

"The G-Cloud has made a huge impact on the way the UK public sector buys commodity IT services. We are pleased to participate in this framework, which allows us to bring our cloud services and transparent pricing to our partners throughout the UK," said Saleem Dababneh, Oasis Chief Operating Officer.

Oasis joins the G-Cloud 12 Framework digital marketplace as the only supplier offering custom infrastructure and pay-as-you-go eDiscovery software including Relativity, Brainspace, NexLP, H5 Matter Analytics, Veritone, and a host of other industry-leading eDiscovery applications hosted on a secure private cloud.

For more information, please contact David Nichols, Oasis Regional Manager at dn@oasisdiscovery.com.