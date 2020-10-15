NEXGEL, Inc.: NEXGEL INC. Announces the Creation of NEXGEL Rx.

LANGHORNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / NEXGEL, Inc., an innovative company developing ultra-gentle, high-water content E-beam hydrogels with a focus on the consumer over-the-counter, Rx, medical device and cosmetic markets, today announced the creation of a wholly owned subsidiary, NEXGEL Rx, to purpose their all-natural hydrogels as a drug and cell delivery system.

Orthopedics and other types of musculoskeletal surgery and procedure-based medicine will serve as the first target specialty. The biodegradable hydrogels created by NEXGEL represent a unique mechanism for delivery of novel peri-operative additives, such as mesenchymal stem cells. The company believes that the proprietary hydrogel scaffold can complement all aspects of pre-operative, intra-operative, and post-operative care. "Our distinguished SAB continues to make progress and is reviewing multiple opportunities for us. We are fortunate to have them working toward building value for our new RX subsidiary." commented Adam Levy, NEXGEL's Chief Executive Officer.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL has been a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water content hydrogels to leading medical companies around the world. Based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, we've been developing and manufacturing electron-beam cross-linked hydrogels for over 23 years. In that time, our team has formulated over 200 different combinations to bring some of the best over-the-counter, cosmetic, and natural ingredients to the skin in a gentle patch that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation. NEXGEL, Your Skin Friendly Patch Co.

