Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Phantastisches Zukunftsszenario für Unternehmen und Investoren - strong buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850561 ISIN: US1344291091 Ticker-Symbol: CSC 
Tradegate
15.10.20
17:05 Uhr
41,725 Euro
-0,360
-0,86 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,53042,24022:06
41,74542,25522:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
B&G FOODS
B&G FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
B&G FOODS INC25,480+3,16 %
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 41,725-0,86 %
CONAGRA BRANDS INC31,910-1,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.