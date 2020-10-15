March International / Joseph & Stacey: Joseph & Stacey Launches AW2020 Collection Lookbook Celebrating Ever-Changing Saga of Life

Top Korean leather accessory brand Joseph & Stacey has recently launched their AW2020 Collection Lookbook, which is all about experiencing changing nature of life through various colours.

TORRANCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Leading Korean leather accessories company Joseph & Stacey is pleased to announce the launch of their AW2020 Collection Lookbook this year. The latest collection from the brand is all about celebrating the timeless philosophy of the ever-changing nature of life. The AW2020 Collection Lookbook explores myriad settings and spaces through a wide assortment of colors.

"We are excited to introduce our latest AW2020 Collection Lookbook this year. It's all about showing that life is always changing, and it is through this evolution we find ourselves amid new experiences. From city to nature, imaginative to reality, from a comfortable, familiar place to a foreign land where new experiences are waiting for us… our new collection threads through a variety of spaces with you through a versatile range of shades", stated the leading spokesperson from Joseph & Stacey.

Per the statements of the spokesperson, the AW2020 Lookbook collection can be defined as a documentary - an audiovisual exhibition of our exciting, diverse, and extremely colorful human habitat. It's all about a harmoniously contrasting setting, where, despite the differences, there is always a subtle underlying rhythm that binds the two together.

"Our AW2020 Lookbook collection speaks of our extraordinarily diverse and vibrant human habitat. In it, you have a bold, smart woman who dares to be bohemian in a strongly urbanized setting. You also have a portrayal of the vastness of nature within a screen but with minimalistic fixtures within the space itself. Despite the oxymoronic positioning, these space and surroundings come together to conjure up the multi-colored Joseph & Stacey palette."

A name of big repute across the Korean style scene, Joseph & Stacey, is known for their unique vintage-inspired modern leather bags. The Seoul-based company specializes in luxury handmade leather bags that represent an exclusive blend of fashion and functionality. From small bags to large totes, the company manufactures all for both national and global customers.

Joseph & Stacey's signature collection is Lucky Pleats, pleated handbags that have been designed and developed over 5 long years of research. The Lucky Pleats collection comes in three variants - leather, canvas, and knit.

The pleated leather variant features bags made from most luxurious, ethically sourced, and non-toxically produced leather, which naturally molds as per user convenience with each use.

The canvas bags are roomy enough to accommodate laptops and lots of stuff. They are especially meant for students and travelers. The pleats provide flexibility and space; users will find them in multiple colors of straps, which can be switched as per different occasions.

The knit version is the most multi-functional and can be used both as a casual tote for daily use and as a stylish accessory for a plush cocktail party. It's uber-lightweight, can be folded easily and conveniently portable.

"Our Lucky Pleats collection is not only elegant but also amazingly versatile and durable. They are resistant to mildew, wrinkles, and abrasions and will always make a prized keepsake."

