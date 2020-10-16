Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2020) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced their agencies will hold a joint open meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held virtually.

The Commissions will consider the following:

Joint Final Rule: Customer Margin Rules Relating to Security Futures - The Commissions will consider whether to adopt rule amendments to align the minimum margin required on security futures with other similar financial products.

Request for comment: Portfolio Margining of Uncleared Swaps and Non-Cleared Security-Based Swaps - The Commissions will consider whether to issue a request for comment on the portfolio margining of uncleared swaps and non-cleared security-based swaps. The request for comment would solicit comment on all aspects of the portfolio margining of uncleared swaps, non-cleared security-based swaps, and related positions, including on the merits, benefits, and risks of portfolio margining these types of positions, and on any regulatory, legal, and operational issues associated with portfolio margining them.

