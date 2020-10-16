A Fresh Start: Hip-Hop Artist Musicbyfortune Drops Label To Start A Venture Of His Own

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Long Island, NY, native Musicbyfortune is quickly rising to prominence in the industry with his deep-rooted connections and versatile skills. However, success has not come free for this young artist.

After a privileged upbringing, a rebellious young adult life landed Musicbyfortune in prison for a three-and-a-half-year stay. While all his friends were off to college, Musicbyfortune was lost in the system with nothing but a dream and a voice. He began writing rhymes and quickly developed a melodic hip-hop and R&B vibe that served as an escape from his current reality. Musicbyfortune stated, "During this time in prison, I built relationships with some of the 'realest' and most talented individuals I've ever met. I learned the value of respect and loyalty, but above all, that was where I realized that I wanted to pursue a career in music."

After studying the business side of music and furthering his network in the industry, he came home and began producing work that quickly gained attention. Despite the early success, Musicbyfortune hit another obstacle in the form of a shady record label. Recently making the move to leave his ex-label, TNB, Musicbyfortune had this to say in a recent interview: "I recently confirmed that my former managers, 'Thugginn N Bugginn', also known as 'Viking' and his partner 'Fella', the owners of a crooked record label, have been lying and stealing money from me over a period of time. I found out about this unfortunate situation after learning that event coordinators were booking me for gigs, shows, and music festivals with my former managers unbeknownst to me without the knowledge or monetary compensation intended for me. After I realized they were scamming artists, I decided to start my own record label and move in an independent direction. I've actually never been happier than [I am] right now, and I am really looking forward to sharing this new project with everyone."

Now taking an entirely new step in the industry, Musicbyfortune hopes to utilize his roots in the music space to develop his own successful label. Free of foul play and ready to evolve as both a musician and as an entrepreneur, Musicbyfortune is feeling hopeful about the years to come.

In the near future, Musicbyfortune plans to release a new project, A Sinner's Symphony, which follows up on his last two major projects. Future music from Musicbyfortune could be his best yet, with Musicbyfortune himself claiming to be working with famous producers, including Turbo, Cash Money AP, and Zaytoven as of late. In addition to landing world-class producers, Musicbyfortune has also hinted at a new single coming soon with platinum artist Lil Tjay called "Keep It Real" feat. Relle Bey, and is projected to make a major impression on the airwaves.

