

The Waterdrop G3 RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System

City of Industry, CA, Oct 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Waterdrop, with continuous innovation and a passion for perfection, unveiled its latest Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System at the Amazon Prime Day 2020. The Waterdrop G3 RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System is unique in Certification, Design and User experience.NSF Certification: Using reverse osmosis filtration technology with a filtration accuracy of 0. 0001 micro-m, the system is Certified against NSF58 for TDS reduction, and effectively removes most impurities including fluoride, TDS, limescale, and heavy metals from tap water.Smart Design: Instead of storing filtered water in a tank until required (which might be a very long time), the tankless reverse osmosis systems delay purification until the user turns on the faucet and deliver filtered water in seconds. The tankless design also means that people require little space to fit an under-sink water filter in the kitchen. It is the first smart RO system with composite filters and tankless design in the U. S. market. The three filters provide seven stages of filtration. The pre-sediment and carbon block filter is a 3-in-1 filter that functions as that of three filters combined. The Reverse Osmosis membrane filter adopts an innovative design, and the efficiency of the filter equals more than three stages of filtration. Additionally, the activated carbon block filter uses high-precision activated carbon granules made from natural coconut shell, which will also improve the water taste.User Experience: Its internal pump allows the RO system to offer faster water flow (400 gallons per day). The system can filter a cup of water in about 12 seconds. It can produce pure water quickly. Moreover, compared to traditional RO systems, Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System saves water waste by 300%. With smart faucets fitted with G3 smart RO systems, it is exceptionally convenient. The smart replacement notice solves this by automatically notifying users when the smart tankless reverse osmosis system's filters are due for re-placement. The smart TDS monitoring panel on the water purifier shows water quality in real-time. This feature means that G3 RO system can clean itself whenever it is notified, without relying on the owners assistance, who can invest their time in more important things.Waterdrop joined the big Amazon Prime Day on October 13th/14th with the new G3 RO water filtration system as well as other hot Waterdrop sale products, offering their customers the best Amazon deals with more than 30% off. Amazon Prime Day was the perfect moment to shop for a replacement water filter for the refrigerator as well. Great prices for the best quality filters.Since Amazon Prime Day is always a fantastic period to shop, enjoying its huge discounts on top items in the Amazon store is not an opportunity anyone wants to miss. Great Waterdrop Prime Day 2020 deals continue, allowing you to have the best water filtration solution system in your home.WaterdropfilterHannah Montgomerycommunication@waterdropfilter.comTelephone: 1-888-352-3558Source: WaterdropCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.