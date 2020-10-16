While France has been experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections for several weeks now, technicians and clinical pathologists at Eurofins Biomnis have worked round the clock to increase capacity for RT-PCR, the reference test to detect SARS-CoV-2 since March. The laboratory has deployed two very high throughput automated platforms to meet rising testing demand.

In order to analyse the maximum number of samples in the shortest possible time, 1000 m2 of laboratory space, dedicated to SARS-CoV-2 tests, has been established.

The platforms are composed of over one hundred instruments and equipment that manage samples in a process designed to be as automated as possible.

Since March, Eurofins Biomnis' testing capacity has been gradually ramped up to the point where it has now created spare capacity to test 15,000 samples per day in addition to its current volumes. The turnaround time for results is less than 24 hours in 99.8% of cases.

To meet demand, different teams work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which makes analyses validation possible even on Saturdays and Sundays. Should the number of tests increase beyond current available capacity, Eurofins Biomnis can collaborate with other laboratories within the Eurofins Group.

