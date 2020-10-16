The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration

16 October 2020

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that, with effect from 15 October 2020, Mr Steve Bates a non-executive Director of the Company, has joined the Board of JP Morgan Elect PLC as a non-executive Director.

