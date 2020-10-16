Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.10.2020 | 08:04
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, October 15

16 October 2020

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that, with effect from 15 October 2020, Mr Steve Bates a non-executive Director of the Company, has joined the Board of JP Morgan Elect PLC as a non-executive Director.

- END -

Contact information:

Mark Pope - 0203 008 4913
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

