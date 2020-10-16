The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, October 15
16 October 2020
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that, with effect from 15 October 2020, Mr Steve Bates a non-executive Director of the Company, has joined the Board of JP Morgan Elect PLC as a non-executive Director.
Contact information:
Mark Pope - 0203 008 4913
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
