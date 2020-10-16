Global Energy Ventures has revealed new designs for the H2 Ship, a compressed hydrogen ship capable of transporting 2,000 tons of hydrogen from green hydrogen hubs in northern Australia to trading partners such as Singapore, South Korea, China, and Japan.From pv magazine Australia Global Energy Ventures (GEV) released details this week of its plans to develop a new compressed hydrogen ship (H2 Ship). H2 Ship design has a storage capacity of up to 2,000 tons of compressed hydrogen, and the company seems to be focusing on green hydrogen produced by renewable energy sources such as solar. "GEV sees ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...