DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE reported resilient trading through H121, with a revenue decline of 6% y-o-y, noting that sales in target markets performed significantly ahead of other sectors. Order intake improved through Q2 and the book-to-bill ratio for September was above 1x. With increased confidence in its outlook and a strong balance sheet, the company intends to reinstate the dividend with interims in November and has resumed its M&A strategy with the acquisition of a high margin US sensors business.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...