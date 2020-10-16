PV developer Sun'R Power and wind-power specialist Boralex have revealed plans to connect part of the Cambrai-Niergnies solar project and the Seuil du Cambrésis wind farm to a single private substation.From pv magazine France France's Hauts-de-France region is rapidly developing renewables, but it is saturated with substations. This is holding back the development of clean energy, as solar and wind projects still struggle for access to the electricity grid. French solar company Sun'R Power aims to address this lack of connection capacity. It has joined forces with Canadian wind specialist Boralex ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...