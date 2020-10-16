It is most amazing to see the extensive portfolio of gold projects that the small explorer Black Tusk (CSE: TUSK, Frankfurt: 0NB, OTC: BTKRF) has been able to secure in the heart of Quebec's gold industry in Val d'Or. The acquisition of these projects would probably be almost impossible today, or at least very expensive. The secret of Black Tusk is simple: the company positioned itself when the gold market was weak. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...