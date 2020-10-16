The share capital of Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 19 October 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN DK0060868966 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: AaB --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 333,334 shares (DKK 3,333,340) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 633,281 shares (DKK 6,332,810) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 966,615 shares (DKK 9,666,150) --------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 40 --------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AAB --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3307 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794242