The "European Hospital Register Surgery Statistics" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
European Hospital Register Surgery Statistics
Detailed hospital-level surgery statistics in 4 major European countries:
Germany
France
Spain
The United Kingdom
In the four countries:
3,823 Surgical hospitals
Up to 780 different surgical procedures
Unrestricted access
No download limits
a. Accurate
Updated continuously
The on-line database always has the latest information.
b. Cost Effective
Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports.
c. Easy-to-use
Ready made charts graphs and maps to incorporate in reports and presentations
With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:
a. Find all the hospitals in Germany that perform knee replacements.
b. Create a complete list, including the number of procedures per year.
c. Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps.
In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report.
Vital information for marketing, sales and business development.
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7760iv
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005324/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900