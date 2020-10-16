On request of Bomill AB , company registration number 556556-4332, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 20, 2020. Shares Short name: BOMILL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,929,400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014583332 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 203669 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556556-4332 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: BOMILL TO 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warants to be listed: 3,334,000 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 16, 2021-October 7, 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 5, 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014829479 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 203670 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46707559551.