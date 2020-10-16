Enapter wants to launch mass production in Saerbeck, in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It also plans to expand its current production facilities in Pisa, Italy.From pv magazine Germany Up to 300 qualified jobs will be created at the new Enapter campus in Saerbeck, in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Enapter wants to set up mass production for its hydrogen electrolyzers in Saerbeck, with plans to manufacture more than 100,000 systems per year. To finance mass production, the company launched a funding round for private investors in March. It said will also expand its current ...

