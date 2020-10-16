Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.: Aimmune Receives Positive CHMP Opinion on PALFORZIA for the Treatment of Patients with Peanut Allergy in Europe

Final European Commission Decision on Marketing Approval Anticipated in Q4 2020

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a Nestlé Health Science Company, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion on PALFORZIA [defatted powder of Arachis hypogaea L., semen (peanuts)] for the treatment of peanut allergy in peanut allergic patients aged 4 - 17 years in the European Union.



The CHMP opinion follows the January 2020 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of PALFORZIA as an oral immunotherapy for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to peanut in patients aged 4 through 17 years with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.

"We are encouraged by the CHMP opinion, which recommends PALFORZIA as the first and only treatment option in the European Union for patients with peanut allergy and their families," said Andrew Oxtoby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aimmune Therapeutics. "Today's decision underscores the strong and compelling data from our PALFORZIA clinical trials and follows the U.S. FDA approval of PALFORZIA earlier this year. We look forward to the European Commission's final decision for the marketing approval of PALFORZIA, which we expect later this year."

The positive opinion is based on the Company's regulatory submission supported by a comprehensive data package, including efficacy and safety results from the Phase 3 ARTEMIS trial, which included 175 peanut-allergic patients aged 4 to 17 years enrolled at 18 sites in seven European countries. ARTEMIS met all primary, secondary and safety endpoints, and demonstrated that patients treated with PALFORZIA experienced a high degree of desensitization to peanut with an anticipated and manageable safety profile.

The EMA is an agency of the European Union responsible for the scientific evaluation of medicines submitted for approval by pharmaceutical companies for use in the 28 countries of the European Union. The positive CHMP opinion will be reviewed by the European Commission, and a final decision on PALFORZIA to treat peanut allergy is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

PALFORZIA (formerly known as AR101) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2020 as an oral immunotherapy for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that can occur with accidental exposure to peanut in patients aged 4 through 17 years with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. A Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (SwissMedic) review of AR101 also is ongoing.

INDICATION

In the US, PALFORZIA is an oral immunotherapy indicated for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to peanut. PALFORZIA is approved for use in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. Initial Dose Escalation may be administered to patients aged 4 through 17 years. Up-Dosing and Maintenance may be continued in patients 4 years of age and older.

PALFORZIA is to be used in conjunction with a peanut-avoidant diet.

Limitations of Use: Not indicated for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Boxed WARNING:

PALFORZIA can cause anaphylaxis, which may be life threatening and can occur at any time during PALFORZIA therapy.

Prescribe injectable epinephrine, instruct and train patients on its appropriate use, and instruct patients to seek immediate medical care upon its use.

Do not administer PALFORZIA to patients with uncontrolled asthma.

Dose modifications may be necessary following an anaphylactic reaction.

Observe patients during and after administration of the Initial Dose Escalation and the first dose of each Up-Dosing level, for at least 60 minutes.

PALFORZIA is available only through a restricted program called the PALFORZIA REMS.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

PALFORZIA is contraindicated in patients with uncontrolled asthma, or with a history of eosinophilic esophagitis and other eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Anaphylaxis

PALFORZIA can cause anaphylaxis, which may be life threatening. PALFORZIA is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the PALFORZIA REMS because of the risk of anaphylaxis. Only prescribers, healthcare settings, pharmacies, and patients certified and enrolled in the REMS Program can prescribe, receive, dispense or administer PALFORZIA.

Anaphylaxis has been reported during all phases of PALFORZIA dosing, including Maintenance and in subjects who have undergone recommended Up-Dosing and dose modification procedures.

Do not initiate PALFORZIA treatment in a patient who has had severe or life-threatening anaphylaxis within the previous 60 days. PALFORZIA may not be suitable for patients with certain medical conditions that may reduce the ability to survive anaphylaxis, including but not limited to markedly compromised lung function, severe mast cell disorder, or cardiovascular disease. In addition, PALFORZIA may not be suitable for patients taking medications that can inhibit or potentiate the effects of epinephrine.

All Initial Dose Escalation doses and the first dose of each Up-Dosing level must be administered in a certified health care setting.

Patients may be more likely to experience allergic reactions following PALFORZIA administration in the presence of cofactors such as exercise, hot water exposure, intercurrent illness (e.g., viral infection), or fasting. Other potential cofactors may include menstruation, sleep deprivation, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug use, or uncontrolled asthma. Patients should be proactively counseled about the potential for the increased risk of anaphylaxis in the presence of these cofactors. If possible, adjust the time of dosing to avoid these cofactors. If it is not possible to avoid these cofactors, consider withholding PALFORZIA temporarily.

Asthma

Uncontrolled asthma is a risk factor for a serious outcome, including death, in anaphylaxis. Ensure patients with asthma have their asthma under control prior to initiation of PALFORZIA.

PALFORZIA should be temporarily withheld if the patient is experiencing an acute asthma exacerbation. Following resolution of the exacerbation, resumption of PALFORZIA should be undertaken cautiously. Re-evaluate patients who have recurrent asthma exacerbations and consider discontinuation of PALFORZIA.

Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease

Discontinue PALFORZIA and consider a diagnosis of eosinophilic esophagitis in patients who experience severe or persistent gastrointestinal symptoms, including dysphagia, vomiting, nausea, gastroesophageal reflux, chest pain, or abdominal pain.

Gastrointestinal Adverse Reactions

Gastrointestinal adverse reactions were commonly reported in PALFORZIA-treated subjects, and dose modification should be considered for patients who report these reactions. For severe or persistent gastrointestinal symptoms consider a diagnosis of eosinophilic esophagitis.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse events reported in subjects treated with PALFORZIA.

For more information about PALFORZIA, please call 1-844-PALFORZ.

About Aimmune

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a Nestlé Health Science Company, is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. With a mission to improve the lives of people with food allergies, Aimmune is developing and commercializing oral treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. The Company's Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy.

About Nestlé Health Science



Nestlé Health Science.



