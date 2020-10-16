After COVID-19 affected Q2/H1 trading, recovering market conditions in Q3 led to Tyman achieving +3% like-for-like revenue growth in the quarter (and flat in reported terms). In addition, net debt continues to track down. With improved momentum going into Q4, we have reintroduced earnings estimates, which show a c 13% y-o-y reduction in FY20 EPS followed by a 9% rebound in FY21. We have factored in dividends resuming next year, although management is to consider a modest FY20 final payout depending on prospects at the turn of the year.

