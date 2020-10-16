Findit, Inc. Shows All Posts in Feeds; Findit Does Not Censor Your Posts

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, provides freedom of speech and does not censor member posts. In addition to Findit providing a social networking platform that allows its members to share differences of opinion without censorship (the first amendment) Findit does not have algorithms that place certain posts in front of your while not showing you other posts.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIIP4h8BOrQ&ab_channel=Findit.com

Findit, which calls their posts "Right Nows", which would be similar to what Twitter calls a Tweet, shows each Right Now in chronological order. Friends and Followers of members will see each and every one of their friends' posts in the time and date order they were posted.

Peter Tosto of Findit, Inc. stated, "While other social networking sites are being called out for censorship, removing posts, placing members accounts on hold from posting at all, Findit is welcoming the views and diversity of individuals to be posted and shared on Findit."

Findit is an open platform to all of its members - each member can see another members posts regardless of whether they follow the member or not. Anyone who visits Findit or downloads the Findit App can also see all the content posted without having to join or follow someone. In addition to members and non-members having access to the posts made by Findit members, search engine also have complete access so they can and do crawl Findit members' profiles, posts, pictures and about section and also indexing those pages in their search results.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated "We really provide a breath of fresh air when it comes to transparency for our members. By having all of their content visible to everyone including search engines that includes but is not limited to Google, Yahoo and Bing, along with the share feature offered on Findit from each post, Findit empowers members to cast a wider net and share to up to eighty other social networking sites."

Findit offers all of its members the same platform and the same exposure regardless of the number of friends or followers you have - everyone is offered the same tools and no one is censored.

Disclaimer: Findit does not allow pornographic or terroristic content to be posted.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

