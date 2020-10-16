A team of adtech industry experts launch a smart platform to make performance marketing tracking and optimizations a breeze

Swaarm, a recently founded SaaS company, announced today the global launch of its new performance-based tracking platform that provides agencies, advertisers and networks with the ability to fully track and control their marketing efforts in real-time ensuring profitable growth.

The platform has been engineered from the ground up by Swaarm to be simple to use, yet powerful, with data driven campaign automation to help marketers successfully measure and optimize campaigns at an economic price.

Founded by Yogeeta Chainani and Alexandru Dumitru, who both individually bring 10+ years of industry tech experience, Swaarm was created with the underlying principles of simplicity, affordability and collaboration.

Yogeeta Chainani, Co-founder and CPO said: "Instead of a top down approach, we built this product ground up. Right from the very beginning, we started testing with real clients to make each action simpler, faster and better. Like iOS and Android are to our phones, we aspire to be the Operating System of Performance Marketing

Created by a small team of highly skilled adtech enthusiasts, Swaarm caters to the needs of both individual marketers who can navigate through tons of data with a few clicks and data savvy enterprises that can use the integrated data science tools to deep dive into the granularities.

Unlocking the value of data, Swaarm is a unified solution, with which the company aims to solve some of the industry's biggest problems of scaling businesses. While current market offerings only provide limited data insights, still require substantial manual work processes, and come with inefficient pricing models, Swaarm was built to overcome these pain points. The platform allows companies to make data-driven decisions and scale their business at a better price point by offering the highest level of automation.

After the successful onboarding of two well established partners, Evvolution Marketing and Iris Media, the company is already working on a wealth of new features and other partnerships.

About Swaarm

Based in Berlin, Swaarm is a performance-based marketing platform that provides an innovative adtech tracking solution for agencies, advertisers and networks to manage, track, analyze and optimize their marketing campaigns at scale. www.swaarm.com

