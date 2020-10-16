Softlab9 Technologies Inc: Softlab9 Purchases Rapid Antigen COVID Testing Kits

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Softlab9 Technologies Inc. (CSE:SOFT); (Frankfurt:APO2); (OTC PINK:SOFSF) ("SOFT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has placed its first order of COVID-19 testing kits from Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co. Ltd. ("Zhejiang")

SOFT has purchased 1000 Rapid Antigen Test Kits from Zhejiang ("RA Test Kits"). This first purchase order will be used to distribute samples to potential clients. SOFT has been pursuing governmental agencies, hospitals, and end users to distribute its new line of personal protective equipment and testing products. The RA Test Kits are FDA approved in the United States, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved in Australia and CE approved in Europe, but not Health Canada approved. The Company, however, does have approval from Zhejiang to sell the RA Test Kits in jurisdictions around the world where they are approved for usage.

Rapid Antigen tests are a new category of tests for use in the ongoing pandemic. These diagnostic tests quickly detect fragments of proteins found on, or within the virus by testing samples collected from saliva. Results of the test are achieved in approximately 15 minutes, avoiding long and often stressful wait times for results from a laboratory.

Rahim Mohamed, CEO of SOFT said, "We continue to look for opportunities in the health sector, from sanitization to personal protective equipment, and now, testing kits for the current pandemic. These products are increasingly difficult to source, and we are committed to providing our clients with a steady supply and one-stop-shop for their needs."

Disclaimer

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Zhejiang

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co., Ltd. is a high-tech manufacturing facility in China with integrated R&D, Production and Sales. The company was founded in 2005, has 92,000 m2 of GMP certified workshops, office buildings and auxiliary houses.

About SoftLab9

SoftLab9 Technologies Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged companies. We provide access to capital, executive management, and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

SoftLab9's experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe, now more than ever during these unprecedented international public health crises.

