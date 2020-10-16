Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Announces Appointment of John Bulicek as Vice President

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies, Inc. (ASTI:CSE)(the "Company") is pleased to announce that John Bulicek has joined its business development team, as Vice President.

John has over 30 years of business development experience in the financial services industry, and has held senior leadership positions in numerous international financial institutions including UBS, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Swedbank, and Cambridge Wilkinson.

John will be assisting in the development and implementation of an extensive marketing plan for the Company's US business operations, which will include developing relationships with hospitals, urological groups, independent sales representatives, and other sales agents. He will also be responsible for fostering business relationships with Investment Bankers and other financial groups with respect to the capital requirements of the Company and will manage all corporate media communications.

Mr. Bulicek earned a BA in Economics from Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL, and an MSc in Economics from the University of London, London, England.

"We are very pleased to have John join our team and use his extensive business development experience to assist the further growth and development of our medical laser business", commented Gary Van Nest, CEO of Aquarius Surgical Technologies, Inc.

