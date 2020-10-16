American Rebel Holdings Inc.: American Rebel to Sponsor the David Starr No. 7 Car at Kansas Speedway Fall Race

America's Patriotic Brand Raises Awareness of Their Safes During NASCAR Event

KANSAS CITY, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2020 / David Starr Racing (Facebook.com/DavidStarrRacing) and American Rebel (www.AmericanRebel.com) are excited to announce that David Starr will be back behind the wheel of the No. 07 American Rebel Chevy Camaro this weekend at Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300. "A huge thank you to American Rebel for their support this weekend and to Bobby Dotter and SS Green Light Racing for the opportunity to pilot the American Rebel No. 07 Chevy," said NASCAR Xfinity Series driver David Starr.

Tune in to NBC Sports Network at 7 Eastern/6 Central to watch the opening event of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2020 season. The Round of 8 includes races at Kansas, Texas and Martinsville with the title race running November 7 at Phoenix. If you are away from your TV, tune in to MRN (www.mrn.com), the Motor Racing Network, or SiriusXM NASCAR Channel on your radio to hear all the action.

"David Starr had a great run in the July race this year at Kansas Speedway and we're all very excited for this weekend's race," said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. "The partnership between NASCAR and our local community is very strong and we want to do what we can to support that partnership and get the message out about our safes and America's Patriotic Brand - American Rebel."

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:AREB) is a fully reporting wholesale and retail sales company of safes, concealed carry apparel and backpacks based in Lenexa, Kansas, and Nashville, Tennessee. The company recognizes the need to safely secure assets, most vital which include firearms, valuables, and secured substances; and to be concealed and safe. American Rebel is currently focused on fulfilling the need for an ever-growing gun storage solution demand as well as operate in the concealed carry market to meet the needs of nearly 20M concealed carry permit holders as well as individuals exercising their Second Amendment rights in 11 permit-less states not required to have permits. The gun safe market is a $2B sector and the concealed carry market is an over $1B sector and both sectors are poised for continued growth as gun sales have increased over 60% since 2010 and there are an estimated 400 million guns in the US alone. Additionally, American Rebel has also recognized the opportunity to meet inventory locking requirements with safe applications for cannabis dispensaries. Dispensaries are often required to lock their inventory after hours and American Rebel safes satisfy those requirements. To meet this opportunity, American Rebel designed the first Inventory Control Safe customized for the $35B cannabis industry. American Rebel utilizes the Harley-Davidson model of a lifestyle brand known for their higher-priced item (motorcycles and safes) supported by lower-priced brand building items. For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

