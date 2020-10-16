Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTC PINK: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth") pleased to announce that it has developed a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners. The portal, www.sweetearthpets.com focuses on CBD infused pet treats, provides valuable information on CBD usage for pet owners, and features seven of its popular dog treats.

Each product in our line is comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD. The pet treats only use natural organic ingredients and are void of chemicals often found in the standard brands. Similar to all Sweet Earth products, production begins with proprietary seeds planted on its Applegate Valley, Oregon farm. Sweet Earth Hemp CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. All of Sweet Earths' organic dog treats are fortified with Vitamin E as a natural preservative.

The seven dog treats sold on Sweet Earth's pet treat portal are:

Beef & Cheddar Potato CBD

Apple Carrot Oat CBD

Antioxidant Blueberry Flax CBD

Pumpkin Flax CBD

Sweet Potato Cranberry CBD

Peanut Butter Crunch CBD

Turkey & Sweet Potato CBD

The Company is also in the final stages of developing cat treats and will provide an update when completed.

On September 23, 2020, the Company announce that it has signed a Definitive Supply Agreement with Thoughtful Brands Inc. ("Thoughtful Brands") to supply dog treats under Thoughtful Brands' Nature's Exclusive brand.

According to Dogs Naturally[1], research shows that CDB dog treats are effective dog supplements for:

Arthritis and joint pain

Anxiety

Digestive issues

Neurological disorders (such as seizures and epilepsy)

Blood disorders

Recently, Today's Veterinary Business, wrote that the U.S. pet treat market reached US$6.7 billion in 2019, with CBD, the largest growth component[2] within the pet treat sector. The journal's research also provides insight into key trends in a sector that has continued to grow at an average 3% CAGR.

Online sales of pet snacks have rapidly grown from 0% to 13%. A catalyst of eCommerce's rapid market expansion is attributed to the platform's ability to educate consumers on products prior to purchase.

Dog owners are increasingly focused on quality snacks that are produced locally, as highlighted by the decrease in sales of import treats. Made in the USA [3] has become a key factor in consumer purchasing.

has become a key factor in consumer purchasing. 11% of dog owners have purchased dog supplements or treats containing CBD or hemp; however, as highlighted in Figure 1, the segment is far outpacing the overall growth of the pet snack and supplement sector.

Figure 1: Estimated Size and Growth of US CBD Pet Market

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3581/66127_7aec698dd48cb8cb_002full.jpg

Brightfield Group[4] estimates the US CDB pet market will increase from less than US$100 million in 2018 to approximately US$1.8 billion in 2023.

The 104% CAGR highlights a product with rapid expansion and penetration into the growing pet snack sector.

Today's Veterinary Business[5], a leading publisher on animal health, states that U.S. pet treat market reached US$6.7 billion in 2019. Within the pet treat sector, CDB products proved to maintain the highest growth rate[6]. In addition, online sales of pet snacks have also rapidly grown from 0% to 13%. A catalyst of ecommerce's rapid market expansion is attributed to the platform's ability to educate consumers on products prior to purchase.

Sweet Earth also maintains a portfolio of products that includes facial and body care, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high yielding CBD rich flower.

Sweet Earth products are sold on its website: https://sweetearthskincare.com and https:// www.sweetearthpets.com

