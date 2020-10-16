Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. (USLG)("the Company"), a company supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing their own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. CEO of the Company, Paul Spivak, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What makes U.S. Lighting Group special?" asked Jolly to start the interview. "What makes Lighting Group different is that we come up with our own products, we design our own products, we manufacture the products in-house, and we market our products," explained Spivak, adding that in addition to the Company's full integration, they also offer custom products for numerous companies. "We do a lot of problem solving," said Spivak. He also shared that the Company has recently upgraded their manufacturing equipment to drastically improve their output efficiency.

"We also offer lifetime warranties on our products because we design our products as if we are using them ourselves," said Spivak. "The bottom line is important, but you have to look to the future," he continued. "Today, we still don't do any advertising for our products and we have an $800,000 to $900,000 backlog of orders, and that's all because of how we build our products."

Jolly then asked about the Company's subsidiary, Intellitronix. "U.S. Lighting Group is more of a holding company," explained Spivak, adding that the Company will be adding additional subsidiaries in the future with a strong focus on the RV industry. "The RV industry is really taking off, so we're also going to be manufacturing RV's here in the very near future."

The conversation then turned to the Company's revenues and financing strategies. "We have zero toxic financing," said Spivak. "The company is completely solvent, we don't need to raise any money to keep the doors open," he continued, noting that the Company also has no long-term debt.

"Where are you at in the process of uplisting to the OTCQB and are you going to go any further from there?" asked Jolly. "We have already applied, and we already qualify," explained Spivak. "We feel very confident about this. I would like to believe sometime in November we will definitely be on the OTCQB, and then after that we're going straight for NASDAQ."

Spivak then elaborated on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's sad to say, but the COVID-19 pandemic has only helped us. It's gotten us a lot of additional orders," said Spivak.

"What is the future for your company?", asked Jolly. Spivak shared that the Company is focused on fulfilling their order backlog and is expecting to surpass their third quarter revenues. "We're gonna be getting heavy into the RV industry, and we will be manufacturing our own recreational vehicles," said Spivak, before elaborating on the potential and significance of this project.

