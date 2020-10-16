Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) to trading with effect from 2020-10-19. Last day of trading is set to 2023-08-23. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794286