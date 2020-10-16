The cold chain market in China is expected to grow by USD 44.23 bn during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of almost 19%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005272/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Chain Market in China 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Request a Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Cold Chain Market in China: Growing demand for cold chain solutions to reduce food wastage in the supply chain will be the growth catalyst

There is a constant increase in the demand for frozen and perishable food, resulting in an increase in cold chain solutions to reduce food wastage and meet the current demand. Lack of effective cold chain infrastructure is one of the leading causes for food wastage. The Chinese government is also taking steps to reduce food wastage. These factors coupled with the notion that cold chain facilities will reduce the carbon emission from food wastage will drive the growth of the cold chain market in China during the forecast period.

Is there any relief during this COVID-19 pandemic? Click to know

As per Technavio, the rapid growth in the blockchain technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Cold Chain Market In China: Increasing use of blockchain to maintain the Cold Chain Market

The increasing use of blockchain in the cold chain market will enhance the process digitalized and more effective. The increasing application of the technology is also aid stakeholders in maintaining identical copies on multiple computer systems. All records on frozen food products can be maintained and distributed to related computer systems, thus eliminating the need for the central authority to maintain records. This will eventually reduce the requirement of manual hours and subsequently human errors, making maintaining cold chains much easier and cost-effective.

"The transportation of perishable and frozen food requires controllable temperature, cold warehouse, and cold chain logistics. Therefore, the growth in the demand for perishable consumable products will boost the growth of the cold chain infrastructure in China during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cold Chain Market In China: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cold chain market in China by End-user (MFS sector, Dairy and frozen desserts sector, Fruits and vegetables sector, Healthcare sector, and Bakery and confectionery sector) and Type (Refrigerated warehouse and Refrigerated transportation).

The meat, fish, and seafood sector will lead to the cold chain market sector in China during 2019. Even though their shelf-life is limited, their growing consumption and demand is will result in the rise of this sector. One of the main reasons for this is that consumers prefer frozen meat, as it is considered convenient, healthy, and fresh for consumption.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005272/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/