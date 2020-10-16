Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Offentliga Hus i Norden AB, company registration number 556824-2696, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Offentliga Hus i Norden AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be October 23, 2020. The company has 200 000 000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: OFFHUS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed1 250 847 458 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014829644 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 205666 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556824-2696 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- 1 See prospectus page 18, Sw version This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.